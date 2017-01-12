KnightLife, News, Sports Wartburg’s 2016 in photos January 11, 2017 9:26 pm by Riley Cole Throughout 2016, Wartburg had numerous stories shared, campus visitors and NCAA appearances. Here’s a look at how 2016 unfolded. Steve Johnson announced his retirement from his positions of Wartburg’s head Cross Country coach and assistant Track and Field coach. -Sports Information photo Marcus Newsom was named Wartburgs Director of Track and Field and Cross Country. -Sports Information photo Tyler Vogel and Hannah Creed win student body election for president and vice president. -File photo Wartburg’s wrestling team won the NCAA Division III National Wrestling Championship on March 12. Hoisting the National Champion trophy is NCAA two-time individual champion Kenny Martin. -File photo Wartburg’s women’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Final Four in what was known as a “Cinderella season.” The Knights fell to Tufts University 63-50. -Sports Information photo Derek Peth, a Waverly native and Wartburg graduate, was the second Iowan selected to be on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” — Courtesy photo: abc.go.com/ A staple of the Wartburg tradition, Joe’s Knight Hawk received an offer in early September to sell the business. -File photo In late September, Waverly and surrounding areas including Shell Rock and Greene experienced flooding. Several Wartburg students, athletic teams and organizations rallied together to help the town prepare for flood efforts by filling sandbags or moving residents belongings out of their homes. -File photo Sean Astin, best known for his role in the “Goonies” and “Rudy” addressed voters at an on-campus campaign event for Hillary Clinton on September 30. -Riley Cole/TRUMPET Taylor Smola (left) and Alex Gheysens (right) were named Wartburg’s 2016 Homecoming Queen and King. -Marketing & Communication On October 18, campus was transformed into “Outfly Island.” Outfly, a Wartburg tradition, cancels classes for a day to allow students the chance to relax and enjoy activities planned by Student Senate. -File photo Wartburg’s volleyball team defeated Coe in the Iowa Conference Tournament final to advance to the first round of the NCAA Regionals. The Knights were defeated by Gustavus Adolphus in the first round to end their 2016 season. -Sports Information photo Donald Trump (R) defeated Hillary Clinton (D) to become the next U.S. President. -Photo Courtesy: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/gallery/ Wartburg music ensembles used their musical talents to spread the Christmas spirit through their Christmas with Wartburg show, “O, Night Divine.” -File photo