Wartburg’s 2016 in photos

by Riley Cole

Throughout 2016, Wartburg had numerous stories shared, campus visitors and NCAA appearances. Here’s a look at how 2016 unfolded.

Men's and women's cross country and assistant track and field coach, Steve Johnson. --Sports Information photo
Steve Johnson announced his retirement from his positions of Wartburg’s head Cross Country coach and assistant Track and Field coach. -Sports Information photo

Bill Clinton will Visit Waverly Thursday, Jan. 28 as a part of his ""

Marcus Newsom was named Wartburgs Director of Track and Field and Cross Country. -Sports Information photo
Tyler Vogel and Hannah Creed win student body election for president and vice president.
Two-time individual national champion, Kenny Martin, hoists the national championship trophy. -Riley Cole/TRUMPET
Wartburg’s women’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA Final Four in what was known as a “Cinderella season.” The Knights fell to Tufts University 63-50. -Sports Information photo
Derek Peth is the second Iowan to appear on ABC's "The Bachelorette." Peth is a Waverly native and attended Wartburg College. Peth now lives in New York. — Courtesy of abc.go.com/
A staple of the Wartburg tradition, Joe’s Knight Hawk received an offer in early September to sell the business. -File photo
In late September, Waverly and surrounding areas including Shell Rock and Greene experienced flooding. Several Wartburg students, athletic teams and organizations rallied together to help the town prepare for flood efforts by filling sandbags or moving residents belongings out of their homes. -File photo
Sean Astin addresses voters at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton on September 30. -Riley Cole/TRUMPET
Taylor Smola (left) and Alex Gheysens (right) were named Wartburg’s 2016 Homecoming Queen and King. -Marketing & Communication
On October 18, campus was transformed into “Outfly Island.” Outfly, a Wartburg tradition, cancels classes for a day to allow students the chance to relax and enjoy activities planned by Student Senate. -File photo
Wartburg's volleyball team defeated Coe in the Iowa Conference Tournament final to advance to the first round of the NCAA Regionals. The Knights were defeated by Gustavus Adolphus in the first round to end their 2016 season. -Sports Information photo
Donald Trump (R) defeated Hillary Clinton (D) to become the next U.S. President. -Photo Courtesy: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/gallery/
Wartburg music ensembles used their musical talents to spread the Christmas spirit through their Christmas with Wartburg show, "O, Night Divine." -File photo
