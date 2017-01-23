Wartburg’s new partnership

Last Tuesday, Wartburg College Athletics announced a new department-wide apparel and sporting goods partnership with Nike and BSN SPORTS.

As part of the agreement, both Nike and BSN SPORTS will provide apparel, footwear and equipment for training and game-day uniforms for all of Wartburg’s varsity programs.

Athletic Director Rick Willis suggested there may be other opportunities for the college as well as the partnership is further developed.

Talk of a deal between Wartburg, Nike and BSN SPORTS originated several months ago and was explored by a committee throughout the 2016 fall semester.

Willis said he as well as the rest of the department are excited for the new partnership.

“This partnership allows our athletic department to strengthen our brand, save costs, and provide our student-athletes with the best gear in the industry,” Willis said.

Nike is one of the world’s largest suppliers of athletic shoes and apparel and is a major manufacturer of sports equipment.

Founded in 1972 as a factory-direct equipment company, BSN SPORTS has grown to become the largest distributor of team sports apparel and equipment in the United States.

“We are happy to be the official supplier to Wartburg College Athletics and proud to be their partner in growing the performance and impact of their athletics program. We will work hard to ensure they are supplied with the superior products and exceptional service they have grown to rely on,” said Kurt Hagen, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at BSN SPORTS, in a press release sent out on Jan. 18.

Though these are several Varsity athletic teams who wear different brands, including Wartburg Track & Field, Women’s Lacrosse, Women’s Softball and Men’s and Women’s Tennis, according to Willis, the five-year deal takes effect immediately.

“We understand it will take some time before all teams have cycled through to new uniforms, so while the deal is effective immediately, it likely won’t be fully incorporated for a couple years,” Willis said.

