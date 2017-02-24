Waverly Dairy Queen celebrates 25 years

When the floods of 2008 hit Waverly, many businesses and restaurants had to be evacuated. One of those restaurants was Hobson’s Dairy Queen.

Owner Sheryl Hobson said since the water got inside the building there was massive clean-up to be done.

“It was pretty traumatic at the time,” Hobson said. “But we are able to get through it.”

This was the second flood Hobson has dealt with in her time of owning the restaurant. The first flood happened in 1999. Hobson said they were evacuated but no water got in the building.

After the second flood they re-did their kitchen and the warehouse. She said the flood was the last time they had to do any big renovations.

“We have been pretty fortunate. The first probably ten years we didn’t have to do any of that stuff [renovations],” Hobson said. “We were able to be financially OK so it’s just a matter of getting through it and keep working at it the way we have been.”

She says there were positives like getting a new furnace and a new water heater.

Other than those updates, Hobson says the building hasn’t changed much since it was built in 1967.

Hobson says the building looked similar to a lake house when she and her husband first bought the restaurant back in 1993.

At first, the top of the restaurant was painted brown and they changed it to white. They also re-did the roof and added a freezer out front for the cake displays.

“We just try to keep up with the maintenance but we are lucky that we haven’t had to do any big repairs,” Hobson said.

The change of adding the freezer, Hobson says, was beneficial to grow the business to where it is now.

Wendy Bohlen, the restaurant manager says the cakes have been very successful and Hobson says their cakes are always a top seller.

Bohlen says the cakes have remained almost the same unlike the blizzards where a lot of flavors have come and went.

Customers keep coming back for their treats, Bohlen says, because they are only offered during special times of the year.

“We close in October every year and open back up in February. Everybody seems happy we are back open,” Bohlen said.

The employees say they are as excited about the Dairy Queen opening as the customers are.

“It’s really fun to work here. It’s a fun place to be and all of the people who work here are really nice,” Shannon Raney, a Dairy Queen employee, said.

Hobson says her high school employees are really eager to learn and it is fun to work with them but she says running a restaurant isn’t for the faint-hearted.

“It takes a lot of hard work,” Hobson said. “You got put your time in.”