Withers named top keynote speaker by consultant company

Dr. William Withers, professor of journalism and communication at Wartburg College, was recently named one of the hottest event keynote speakers for 2017 by a West Des Moines consulting company.

Other than Withers, some notable names on the list include: athlete and HIV survivor Magic Johnson and panelists like Barbara Corcoran and Kevin O’Leary from the hit TV show “Shark Tank.”

“It took me by surprise after that blog post and that recognition came out,” Withers said.

Besides his recognizable Hawaiian shirts, Withers said he thinks his appeal comes from his tactics as well as his lack of having fame qualities to sell to his audiences.

“I’m not an author or a movie star. I don’t wear a super bowl ring. I don’t have anything to sell but ideas. I give intellectual property away for free,” Withers said.

Withers said he tries to focus on how to engage an audience through visuals, gestures, and humor. “I bring a lot of passion, urgency and energy to everything I try to do,” Withers said.

“I think that’s what makes it different from other people who just go up to give a talk and read off notes.”

Sakhi Mphahlele, one of Withers’ advisees, said he noticed his amount of enthusiasm in his teaching.

“I thought that he set an environment which created a lot of captivity from the students to him teaching. Whenever he taught a lesson he spoke with lots of passion and dedication to the subject,” Mphahlele said.

“People always wonder how I have time to do this, but my students at Wartburg come first,” Withers said.

“I never let these opportunities interfere with my teaching.”

“I work hard and I practice a lot,” Withers said.

“I don’t know that I’m any good, I just know that it seems to work.”

Withers said he will continue to use his tactics in his classrooms at Wartburg to help the college grow through a variety of teaching strategies.

“If you can live with the Hawaiian shirt you are probably going to have a good session with me,” Withers said.