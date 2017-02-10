Wrestling wins 25th consecutive Iowa Conference championship

The top-ranked Wartburg wrestling team shutout conference foe, Loras, 32-0 to take home the program’s 25th consecutive Iowa Conference championship.

Head Coach Eric Keller said the win against Loras was important, because it kept the team’s Iowa Conference streak alive.

“It’s a big deal. I’m proud of them,” Keller said.

The top match of the night was at 197 pounds, which featured No. 2 Kyle Fank and No. 10 Guy Patron Jr. of Loras.

Fank prevailed with a 10-5 decision, and Keller was pleased with his efforts on the mat.

“It was a high-paced match for sure. Really, for him [Fank], he just had to keep his head, he was kind of getting flustered there a little bit on the edge,” Keller said. “I thought he wrestled well.”

No. 5 Arnulfo Olea started things off for Wartburg with a 4-0 decision over Loras’ Matt Randone at 125 pounds.

At 133 pounds, Connor Campo took on Loras’ Michael Triplett and won by a 6-2 decision.

No. 3 Cross Cannone defeated Loras’ Clint Lembeck by a narrow 5-4 decision in the 141-pound bout.

Top-ranked Kenny Martin was victorious by a 10-8 decision over Evan Weaver of Loras at 149 pounds.

In the 157-pound bout, No. 3 Logan Thomsen got the first bonus point of the night by taking down Jimmy Davis of Loras by a 9-0 major decision.

Halfway through the dual, the Knights led the Duhawks, 16-0.

At 165 pounds, No. 3 Andrew Steiert grappled with Ross Lembeck of Loras and won by a 4-1 decision.

No. 2 Eric DeVos got the team’s second and last bonus point of the night with a 12-4 major decision over Eddie Smith of Loras.

In the 184-pound bout, No. 5 Bryan Levsen defeated the Duhawks’ Awais Arain with a 5-2 decision.

At 197 pounds, Fank won by a 10-5 decision over Patron Jr.

Wrapping up the dual at 285 pounds was No. 2 Lance Evans and Quin Gilliam. Evans was victorious by a narrow 1-0 decision.

Next up for Wartburg will be the NCAA Central Regionals on Feb. 25 at the Five Flags Center in Dubuque.